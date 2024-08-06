Lifestyle

What are foods that cause hair loss?

Sugar

Excessive consumption of sugar-containing food items can lead to hair loss

Foods fried in oil

The elevated levels of unhealthy fats present in these can lead to hair fall/hair loss. 

Artificially sweetened beverages

The use of sodas and other artificially sweetened beverages can adversely affect the health of your hair.

Junk food

Foods high in fat, and other junk foods can adversely affect the health of your hair.

Foods with high GI

Foods with a high Glycemic Index should also be avoided in the diet for good hair health.

Caffeine

Excessive consumption of caffeine can also cause hair loss in some individuals.

Alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption can also lead to hair loss.

