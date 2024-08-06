What are foods that cause hair loss?

Lifestyle
Excessive consumption of sugar-containing food items can lead to hair loss
The elevated levels of unhealthy fats present in these can lead to hair fall/hair loss.
The use of sodas and other artificially sweetened beverages can adversely affect the health of your hair.
Foods high in fat, and other junk foods can adversely affect the health of your hair.
Foods with a high Glycemic Index should also be avoided in the diet for good hair health.
Excessive consumption of caffeine can also cause hair loss in some individuals.
Excessive alcohol consumption can also lead to hair loss.