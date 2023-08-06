Lifestyle

6 healthy options for maintaining your weight you must try

Fresh Fruits

Fresh fruits are nature's perfect snack, offering a blend of natural sweetness, fiber, and essential vitamins. Opt for fruits like apples, pears, berries, and citrus fruits.

Raw Nuts and Seeds

A handful of almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds can provide a satisfying crunch and keep hunger at bay.

Veggie Sticks with Hummus

Vegetable sticks, such as carrots, cucumber are not only low in calories.. Dip them in a portion-controlled serving of hummus for a satisfying and nutritious snack.

Rice Cakes with Avocado

Swap traditional crackers with whole-grain rice cakes and top them with slices of avocado. Avocado is a nutrient powerhouse, containing heart-healthy fats and fiber.

Air Popped Popcorn

Popcorn, when prepared without excessive butter or oil, can be guilt-free and satisfying snack. Air-pop your popcorn and season it with your favorite spice.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a protein-packed snack that can keep you feeling full for longer periods. Its creamy texture and tangy taste make it a delightful treat.

