Fresh fruits are nature's perfect snack, offering a blend of natural sweetness, fiber, and essential vitamins. Opt for fruits like apples, pears, berries, and citrus fruits.
A handful of almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds can provide a satisfying crunch and keep hunger at bay.
Vegetable sticks, such as carrots, cucumber are not only low in calories.. Dip them in a portion-controlled serving of hummus for a satisfying and nutritious snack.
Swap traditional crackers with whole-grain rice cakes and top them with slices of avocado. Avocado is a nutrient powerhouse, containing heart-healthy fats and fiber.
Popcorn, when prepared without excessive butter or oil, can be guilt-free and satisfying snack. Air-pop your popcorn and season it with your favorite spice.
Greek yogurt is a protein-packed snack that can keep you feeling full for longer periods. Its creamy texture and tangy taste make it a delightful treat.