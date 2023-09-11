Weight loss motivation: 10 inspiring quotes to fuel your journey

Lifestyle
"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill
"The secret of getting ahead is getting started." - Mark Twain
"Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." - Sam Levenson
"The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday." - Unknown
"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step." - Lao Tzu
"Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." - Christian D. Larson
"Fall seven times, stand up eight." - Japanese Proverb
"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out." - Robert Collier
"Your body is a reflection of your lifestyle." - Unknown
"The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can't achieve it." - Jordan Belfort