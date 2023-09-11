Lifestyle

Sep 11, 2023, 06:52:09 AM

Weight loss motivation: 10 inspiring quotes to fuel your journey

1. On weight loss success

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill

2. On getting started

"The secret of getting ahead is getting started." - Mark Twain

3. On consistency

"Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." - Sam Levenson

4. On getting better each day

"The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday." - Unknown

5. On taking that first step

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step." - Lao Tzu

6. On believing in yourself

"Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." - Christian D. Larson

7. On not giving up

"Fall seven times, stand up eight." - Japanese Proverb

8. On enjoying the process

"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out." - Robert Collier

9. On choosing wisely

"Your body is a reflection of your lifestyle." - Unknown

10. On achieving your dream goal

"The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can't achieve it." - Jordan Belfort

