Lifestyle

Weight loss: 7 strategies for success THIS year

 A popular objective in January is to begin a weight loss quest. Here are seven great techniques to get your weight reduction started.

Image credits: our own

Balanced Diet

Focus on a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, whole grains, and healthy fats. Manage calories by portion management and careful eating.

Image credits: our own

Monitor Portions

Be mindful of portion sizes. Smaller plates, measuring portions, and avoiding second servings can help manage calorie intake.

Image credits: our own

Set Realistic Goals

Define achievable and realistic weight loss goals for January. Aim for gradual, sustainable weight loss rather than rapid changes that may not be sustainable long-term.

Image credits: our own

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking.

Image credits: Pexels

Limit Processed Foods and Sugars

Minimize intake of processed foods, sugary snacks, and beverages. Instead, opt for nutritious snacks like nuts, yogurt, or fruits.

Image credits: Freepik

Get Adequate Sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Poor sleep can affect hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, potentially leading to weight gain.

Image credits: Getty

Regular Exercise

This could be gym workouts, brisk walks, cycling, yoga, or any activity you enjoy. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

Image credits: freepik
