Watermelon to Oranges: 6 fruits that have lots of water

Watermelon

With about 92% water, watermelon is extremely hydrating and also provides vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants like lycopene.

Cucumber

Technically a fruit, cucumbers are about 95% water. They’re excellent for hydration and have a mild flavor that makes them versatile in salads and snacks.

Strawberries

Comprising around 91% water, strawberries are not only hydrating but also rich in vitamin C and antioxidants.

Oranges

With about 86% water, oranges are highly hydrating and provide a good dose of vitamin C, potassium, and fiber.

Grapefruit

Containing about 88% water, grapefruit is hydrating and packed with vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants.

Peaches

 Peaches are around 89% water and offer vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and antioxidants.

