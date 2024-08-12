Want to reduce belly fat? Try these foods for lunch

Lifestyle
Eating chapati instead of rice for lunch can help reduce belly fat and aid in weight loss.
For those who can't do without rice, they can reduce their rice intake and eat an egg along with the rice.
Eating apples, which are rich in fiber and water content and low in calories, can also help reduce belly fat.
Carrot is a vegetable that is very low in calories. Eating it with chapati for lunch can help control body weight.
Beetroot is rich in vitamins and fiber, and has very few calories. Since it's low in fat, eating beetroot can help burn excess fat in the body.
Eating oats for lunch is also beneficial. Oats, being high in fiber and low in calories, can help with weight loss.
Those who wish to lose weight should consider having curd for lunch. It helps reduce excess fat stored in the body.
Make changes to your diet only after consulting a healthcare expert or a nutritionist.