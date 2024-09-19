Want flawless skin? 5 BENEFITS of castor oil on face

Lifestyle
Girls want to look beautiful even as they age. It is said that such people should apply castor oil to their face regularly.
Castor oil is rich in Vitamin E, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties. These help in enhancing the beauty of the skin.
Applying castor oil on the face daily removes dark spots, blemishes, and acne scars.
Regularly massaging the face with castor oil not only enhances the glow of the face but also makes the skin tight.
Due to age, wrinkles appear on our face. This castor oil works to remove those wrinkles and make you look beautiful.
Many people suffer from dry skin problems. If such people apply castor oil, the skin becomes soft and hydrated.
Tanning occurs whether you go out in the sun or not. Castor oil works well in removing that tan.