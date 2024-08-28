Visit Lansdowne hill station in Uttarakhand under Rs 10,000; Check

Lifestyle
When it comes to Uttarakhand, tourists often prefer to visit places like Mussoorie, and Nainital, but today we will tell you about a place that surpasses these in beauty.
The hill station we are talking about can be visited for just Rs 10,000. Along with this, adventure lovers will also be able to enjoy many great activities here.
Lansdowne is one of the most beautiful hill stations in Uttarakhand. Here you can enjoy the wildlife along with the sunrise point, panoramic views of the Himalayas.
Lansdowne, a year-round weekend getaway in Pauri Garhwal, is 260 km from Delhi and accessible by bus, flight, or road.
Tiffin Top is the highest place in Lansdowne. Where people often come to watch the sunrise. The view of the Himalayas and the sun's rays in front is worth seeing.
When visiting Lansdowne, be sure to see Bhim Pakoda, where a large stone balances on another, linked to Mahabharata legends. It's a popular spot among tourists.
The best time to visit Lansdowne is from September to January, when it often snows. You can enjoy boating at Bhulla Taal Lake, which is maintained by the army.
Lansdowne is a major spiritual center, home to many famous temples and monasteries. Among them is Tarkeshwar Temple, a popular destination for those seeking mental peace.
To reach Lansdowne, you can take a direct bus from Delhi to the nearest bus station. From there, a taxi to the hill station will cost between Rs 200-500.
In Lansdowne, you will find hotel rooms and suites according to your budget, although if you book a hotel before the trip, it can be done in a low budget which will save money.
Lansdowne can be explored in two days, so instead of expensive hotels, you can eat food in simple hotels, while you can use public transport to roam around.