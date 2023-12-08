Versailles to Louvre: 7 beautiful palaces in France

Lifestyle
Versailles to Louvre are 7 stunning palaces in France, from opulent Versailles to historic Louvre, each showcasing unique architecture and cultural richness
Palace of Versailles is one of the most famous palaces in the world. It served as the royal residence for Louis XIV and is renowned for its opulent architecture
Originally a royal palace, the Louvre now houses the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris
Fontainebleau has a rich history and was a residence for French monarchs from King Louis VII to Napoleon III. The palace features a mix of Renaissance and classical architecture
Located in the town of Chantilly this château known for its beautiful gardens and a vast art collection. The estate includes the Petit Château, Grand Château, and the Musée Condé
Often referred to as the "Ladies' Castle" due to the significant influence of women in its history, Chenonceau spans the River Cher in the Loire Valley
Located near Paris, Vaux-le-Vicomte is a 17th-century château known for its classic French garden design
Situated west of Paris, Malmaison was the residence of Napoleon Bonaparte and Josephine. The château is surrounded by lovely gardens