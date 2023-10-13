Varanasi to Jerusalem: 7 temple towns across the World

Lifestyle
Banks of the Ganges in to the heart of the Holy Land, these temple towns offer a glimpse into the diverse religious traditions and architectural marvels
Varanasi one of the oldest, sacred cities in Hinduism. It is located on the banks of the Ganges River and is known for its numerous temples, ghats, and spiritual significance
Jerusalem is a city of great religious significance for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. The Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Dome of the Rock is here
Kyoto is famous for its many Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines, including the iconic Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion) and Fushimi Inari Taisha with its thousands of torii gates
Ayutthaya is known for its historical and cultural heritage, including numerous Buddhist temples and ruins. The Ayutthaya Historical Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Siem Reap is the gateway to the ancient temple complex of Angkor, with its most famous temple being Angkor Wat. These temples are significant in both Hinduism and Buddhism
Bagan is an archaeological site with thousands of ancient Buddhist temples, stupas, and pagodas. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major pilgrimage destination for Buddhists