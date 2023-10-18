Lifestyle

Vada Pav to Paneer: 6 popular sandwiches in India

Vada Pav is a deep-fried potato ball placed inside a pav with sweet imli, garlic and green chutney. Here are six popular sandwiches in India.

Bombay Sandwich

Bombay sandwich uses sliced veggies like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with spicy green chutney.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled cheese sandwich uses various cheese mixed with vegetables like capsicum and tomatoes.

Egg Sandwich

It uses boiled or fried eggs with mayonnaise or chutney with lettuce and tomatoes.

Chicken Sandwich

Shredded or grilled chicken with mayonnaise and spices is a favourite filling for sandwiches, accompanied with veggies.

Paneer Sandwich

It uses paneer seasoned with spices between grilled or toasted bread slices served with chutneys.

