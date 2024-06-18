USA to Russia: 7 countries with the highest number of rivers

Lifestyle
Countries with the most rivers include Russia, Brazil, the U.S., China, India, Canada, and Indonesia, known for their extensive river systems vital to ecosystems and cultures
Russia is the largest country in the world by land area and is known for its vast network of rivers, including major ones like the Volga, Lena, and Ob
Brazil boasts Amazon River, largest river in world by discharge volume and one of the longest, along with numerous other significant rivers like the Paraná and the São Francisco
The U.S. is home to several major river systems, including the Mississippi-Missouri River system, the Colorado River, the Columbia River, and many others
China has several major rivers, including the Yangtze, which is the longest river in Asia, as well as the Yellow River, the third-longest in Asia
India is crisscrossed by numerous rivers, with the Ganges and the Brahmaputra being among the most significant in terms of both length and cultural importance
Canada has a vast network of rivers, especially in its northern regions, including the Mackenzie River, the Yukon River, and others flowing into the Arctic Ocean
Indonesia, as an archipelago, has numerous rivers on its various islands, including major ones like the Kapuas and the Mahakam