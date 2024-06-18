 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

USA to Russia: 7 countries with the highest number of rivers

Countries with the most rivers include Russia, Brazil, the U.S., China, India, Canada, and Indonesia, known for their extensive river systems vital to ecosystems and cultures

Image credits: Pixabay

Russia

Russia is the largest country in the world by land area and is known for its vast network of rivers, including major ones like the Volga, Lena, and Ob

Image credits: Pixabay

Brazil

Brazil boasts Amazon River, largest river in world by discharge volume and one of the longest, along with numerous other significant rivers like the Paraná and the São Francisco

Image credits: Pixabay

United States

The U.S. is home to several major river systems, including the Mississippi-Missouri River system, the Colorado River, the Columbia River, and many others

Image credits: Pixabay

China

China has several major rivers, including the Yangtze, which is the longest river in Asia, as well as the Yellow River, the third-longest in Asia

Image credits: Pixabay

India

India is crisscrossed by numerous rivers, with the Ganges and the Brahmaputra being among the most significant in terms of both length and cultural importance

Image credits: Pixabay

Canada

Canada has a vast network of rivers, especially in its northern regions, including the Mackenzie River, the Yukon River, and others flowing into the Arctic Ocean

Image credits: Pixabay

Indonesia

Indonesia, as an archipelago, has numerous rivers on its various islands, including major ones like the Kapuas and the Mahakam

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One