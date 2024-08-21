Lifestyle

Try this delicious Dhaniya Panjiri on Janmashtami 2024

Dhaniya Panjiri is a traditional Indian sweet dish, especially popular during religious festivals like Janmashtami.

Image credits: social media

Ingredients

Coriander seeds (1 cup), Ghee (3 Tbsp), powdered sugar (1/2 cup), Makhana (1/2 cup), nuts (1/4 cup), grated coconut (2 tbsp) & cardamom powder.
 

Image credits: social media

Roast Coriander seeds

Heat a pan on medium flame & dry roast the coriander seeds in it until they become aromatic & lightly golden. Let it cool & grind them into a coarse powder.
 

Image credits: freepik

Roast makhana and nuts

Add 1 tbsp ghee in the same pan & fry makhana until crisp & keep aside. Fry the nuts in the remaining ghee until golden brown.
 

Image credits: social media

Edible gum or gondh

Add some more ghee in the same pan & roast the gondh till it turns golden. Once roasted, grind it into a fine powder & keep it aside.
 

Image credits: social media

Mix everything together

Add ghee to the pan & coriander powder & fry it for 2-3 minutes. Add roasted makhana, fried nuts, edible gum, grated coconut & cardamom powder to the pan.
 

Image credits: social media

Add sugar

Switch off the flame and allow the mixture to cool a bit. Then add the powdered sugar and mix well until everything is well combined.
 

Image credits: social media

Offer bhog to Little Krishna

Your Coridaner Panjiri is ready and offer it as bhog to Little Krishna on Janmashtami and honour it as 'prasad'.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One