Travel Guide: Kerala in Monsoon

Travel Guide: The dreamscape of ‘God’s own country becomes more dreamy in monsoon. Visit these 5 places with your partner for the perfect monsoon romantic getaway

lifestyle May 19 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Pixabay
Munnar

Rolling tea gardens, mist-clad hills, and waterfalls make Munnar a monsoon paradise. The rains enhance its charm, creating a soothing, refreshing atmosphere.

Image credits: Pixabay
Wayanad

Trek through misty trails, explore hidden waterfalls, and feel the pulse of nature in Wayanad. The monsoon paints the forests vibrant and teems them with life.

Image credits: Pixabay
Athirappilly

Known as the "Niagara of India," Athirappilly Waterfalls roar with full force during the monsoon, offering a breathtaking and thunderous natural spectacle.

Image credits: Pixabay
Alleppey

Cruise through the rain-kissed backwaters of Alleppey on a houseboat. Monsoon turns this serene town into a magical waterworld with lush paddy fields and coconut groves.

Image credits: Pixabay
Thekkady

Experience the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in monsoon, where the jungle comes alive. Enjoy boat rides in the rain with sightings of elephants and exotic birds

Image credits: Pixabay

