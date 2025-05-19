Travel Guide: The dreamscape of ‘God’s own country becomes more dreamy in monsoon. Visit these 5 places with your partner for the perfect monsoon romantic getaway
Rolling tea gardens, mist-clad hills, and waterfalls make Munnar a monsoon paradise. The rains enhance its charm, creating a soothing, refreshing atmosphere.
Trek through misty trails, explore hidden waterfalls, and feel the pulse of nature in Wayanad. The monsoon paints the forests vibrant and teems them with life.
Known as the "Niagara of India," Athirappilly Waterfalls roar with full force during the monsoon, offering a breathtaking and thunderous natural spectacle.
Cruise through the rain-kissed backwaters of Alleppey on a houseboat. Monsoon turns this serene town into a magical waterworld with lush paddy fields and coconut groves.
Experience the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in monsoon, where the jungle comes alive. Enjoy boat rides in the rain with sightings of elephants and exotic birds
