Lifestyle

Top 7 high-paying generative AI jobs in India

Image credits: Freepik

1. AI Research Scientist

They work on cutting-edge research, publish papers. These professionals typically have a strong background in computer science, mathematics, and machine learning.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Data Scientist

They work on data preprocessing, model training, and evaluation to create AI systems that can generate new content or insights.

Image credits: Freepik

3. AI Product Manager

They bridge the gap between technical teams and business stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of generative AI solutions.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Deep Learning Engineer

Specialize in developing and optimizing deep neural networks for generative AI. They work on complex models and algorithms to create new data, images, or content.

Image credits: Pexels

5. AI Consultant

Advise organizations on implementation and adoption of generative AI technologies. They provide insights and recommendations to help businesses leverage AI for growth.

Image credits: Freepik

6. AI Ethics Specialist

Ensure that generative AI models are developed and deployed responsibly. They address ethical concerns, such as bias and fairness, and develop guidelines for ethical AI practices.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Computer Vision Engineer

Computer Vision Engineers develop generative models for image and video processing. They work on applications such as image synthesis, video generation, and augmented reality.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One