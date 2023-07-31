Tomato to Spinach: 7 vegetable plants for your garden

Lifestyle
These K-dramas offer emotional rollercoasters, touching on themes of love, loss, and resilience, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.
Easy to grow and versatile, tomatoes thrive in sunny spots and produce a bounty of juicy, flavorful fruits throughout the growing season.
Ideal for smaller gardens, lettuce varieties grow quickly and can be harvested multiple times, making them perfect for fresh salads.
A prolific vegetable that grows rapidly, zucchini is perfect for beginners. It thrives in fertile soil and ample sunlight.
These refreshing vegetables are ideal for salads and pickling. They require full sunlight and well-drained soil with regular watering.
Both bush and pole varieties are easy to grow, providing a continuous harvest of tender, delicious beans.
With their vibrant colors and crisp texture, bell peppers add a delightful crunch to salads, stir-fries, and stuffed dishes. They prefer warm climates and sunlight.
Rich in nutrients, spinach is a cool-weather crop that can be grown in containers or beds, offering an abundance of healthy greens.