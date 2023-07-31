Lifestyle

Tomato to Spinach: 7 vegetable plants for your garden

Tomatoes

Easy to grow and versatile, tomatoes thrive in sunny spots and produce a bounty of juicy, flavorful fruits throughout the growing season.

Lettuce

Ideal for smaller gardens, lettuce varieties grow quickly and can be harvested multiple times, making them perfect for fresh salads.

Zucchini

A prolific vegetable that grows rapidly, zucchini is perfect for beginners. It thrives in fertile soil and ample sunlight.

Cucumbers

These refreshing vegetables are ideal for salads and pickling. They require full sunlight and well-drained soil with regular watering.

Green Beans

Both bush and pole varieties are easy to grow, providing a continuous harvest of tender, delicious beans.

Bell Peppers

With their vibrant colors and crisp texture, bell peppers add a delightful crunch to salads, stir-fries, and stuffed dishes. They prefer warm climates and sunlight.

Spinach

Rich in nutrients, spinach is a cool-weather crop that can be grown in containers or beds, offering an abundance of healthy greens.

