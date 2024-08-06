These are the fitness secrets of Alia Bhatt

Lifestyle
By adopting a disciplined lifestyle, similar to Alia Bhatt's, one can achieve a healthy and fit body.
Alia Bhatt, who weighed 69 kg before acting in the movie 'Student of the Year', reduced 20 kg in just three months before the start of the film's shooting."
Alia did regular cardio exercises like running, cycling, and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).
These exercises help improve heart health. Alia included at least 30 minutes of cardio exercise in her daily routine.
Another part of Alia's workout routine is strength training. This exercise is great for keeping the body fit.
Another exercise included in Alia's workout plan is Pilates. Pilates is a great way to improve overall muscle tone in the body.
Yoga plays a major role in Alia's fitness routine. Yoga not only reduces stress but also helps maintain a fit body.