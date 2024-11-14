Methuselah to Prometheus: 11 of the World's OLDEST tress and their age

Lifestyle
The world of trees is unique. Here's information about the 10 oldest known trees on Earth
This Great Basin bristlecone pine in California, USA, is approximately 4,855 years old
This Patagonian cypress in Chile is estimated to be between 2,400 and 5,484 years old
Located on Wheeler Peak, Nevada, USA, this tree was cut down by a researcher in 1964, revealing 4,862 rings
This cypress tree in Iran, at least 4,000 years old, is among Asia's oldest
This Norway spruce (Picea abies) in Sonfjället National Park, Sweden, is believed to be 9,500 years old
This Alerce (Fitzroya cupressoides) in Chile is approximately 3,600 years old
This Kauri (Agathis australis) in Waipoua Forest, New Zealand, is between 1,500 and 2,500 years old, known as "Father of the Forest"
This clonal quaking aspen colony in Utah, USA, is believed to be over 80,000 years old
Located in St. Digain's churchyard, this tree is at least 4,000 to 5,000 years old and holds historical significance
This Norway spruce, approximately 9,560 years old, is located in Fulufjället National Park, Sweden
This cryptomeria tree on Yakushima Island, Japan, is estimated to be between 2,170 and 7,200 years old, a subject of much debate