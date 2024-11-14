Lifestyle

Methuselah to Prometheus: 11 of the World's OLDEST tress and their age

The world of trees is unique. Here's information about the 10 oldest known trees on Earth

Methuselah

This Great Basin bristlecone pine in California, USA, is approximately 4,855 years old

Alerce Milenario

This Patagonian cypress in Chile is estimated to be between 2,400 and 5,484 years old

Prometheus, Age: 4,900 Years

Located on Wheeler Peak, Nevada, USA, this tree was cut down by a researcher in 1964, revealing 4,862 rings

Sarv-e Abarqu

This cypress tree in Iran, at least 4,000 years old, is among Asia's oldest

Old Rasmus

This Norway spruce (Picea abies) in Sonfjället National Park, Sweden, is believed to be 9,500 years old

Alerce Tree

This Alerce (Fitzroya cupressoides) in Chile is approximately 3,600 years old

Te Matua Ngahere

This Kauri (Agathis australis) in Waipoua Forest, New Zealand, is between 1,500 and 2,500 years old, known as "Father of the Forest"

Pando

This clonal quaking aspen colony in Utah, USA, is believed to be over 80,000 years old

Llangernyw Yew

Located in St. Digain's churchyard, this tree is at least 4,000 to 5,000 years old and holds historical significance

Old Tjikko

This Norway spruce, approximately 9,560 years old, is located in Fulufjället National Park, Sweden

Jomon Sugi

This cryptomeria tree on Yakushima Island, Japan, is estimated to be between 2,170 and 7,200 years old, a subject of much debate

