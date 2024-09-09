Lifestyle

Taj Mahal to The Kremlin: 7 famous places where photography is BANNED

Photography bans are enforced at various notable sites to ensure security or preserve integrity. Discover seven famous locations where taking photos is restricted

Image credits: Freepik/Pixabay

The Sistine Chapel, Vatican City

Photography is banned in the Sistine Chapel to preserve Michelangelo’s frescoes from potential damage caused by flash photography

Image credits: Conde Nast Traveler

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery

Photography is restricted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to maintain the solemnity of the memorial. This ban respects the reverence of the site

Image credits: Pixabay

Taj Mahal, India

While photography is allowed around the Taj Mahal, certain areas inside, including tomb chambers, are off-limits for cameras. This helps preserve the site’s sanctity

Image credits: Pixabay

The Kremlin, Moscow

The Kremlin enforces strict photography bans to safeguard sensitive areas and ensure national security. This restriction helps control the flow of information

Image credits: Freepik

The White House, USA

Photography is prohibited inside the White House for security reasons and to protect the privacy of its residents. This policy helps safeguard sensitive areas

Image credits: Instagram

The Royal Palace of Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photography is not permitted inside the Royal Palace of Amsterdam to protect the privacy of the Dutch royal family and preserve the palace’s historical and artistic interiors

Image credits: Freepik

The Mona Lisa, Louvre Museum, Paris

No photography is allowed in the Louvre where the Mona Lisa is displayed. This rule helps prevent damage from flashes and large crowds

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One