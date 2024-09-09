Taj Mahal to The Kremlin: 7 famous places where photography is BANNED

Lifestyle
Photography bans are enforced at various notable sites to ensure security or preserve integrity. Discover seven famous locations where taking photos is restricted
Photography is banned in the Sistine Chapel to preserve Michelangelo’s frescoes from potential damage caused by flash photography
Photography is restricted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to maintain the solemnity of the memorial. This ban respects the reverence of the site
While photography is allowed around the Taj Mahal, certain areas inside, including tomb chambers, are off-limits for cameras. This helps preserve the site’s sanctity
The Kremlin enforces strict photography bans to safeguard sensitive areas and ensure national security. This restriction helps control the flow of information
Photography is prohibited inside the White House for security reasons and to protect the privacy of its residents. This policy helps safeguard sensitive areas
Photography is not permitted inside the Royal Palace of Amsterdam to protect the privacy of the Dutch royal family and preserve the palace’s historical and artistic interiors
No photography is allowed in the Louvre where the Mona Lisa is displayed. This rule helps prevent damage from flashes and large crowds