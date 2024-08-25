Lifestyle

Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New Wonders of the World

Taj Mahal to Petra: Here's a look at the 7 NEW wonders of the world

Image credits: Pixabay

Petra, Jordan

Petra in Jordan features stunning rock-cut structures

Image credits: Pixabay

Great Wall of China, China

Built majorly by the Ming dynasty, the Great Wall of China is a stunning architectural feat

Image credits: freepik

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

Christ the redeemer stands 98 ft tall at Rio in Brazil

Image credits: Getty

Machu Pichu, Peru

This lost city of the Incas was unknown world untill it's rediscovery in 1911

Image credits: Pixabay

Chichen Itza, Mexico

This is an archelogical site in Mexico majorly used for astronomical and ceremonial purposes

Image credits: pixabay

The Roman Colosseum, Italy

This ancient amphitheatre housed gladiatorial contests in Rome

Image credits: Pixabay

Taj Mahal, India

Built by emperor Shah Jahan in the loving memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, Taj Mahal attract huge footfalls every day

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One