Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New Wonders of the World

Lifestyle
Taj Mahal to Petra: Here's a look at the 7 NEW wonders of the world
Petra in Jordan features stunning rock-cut structures
Built majorly by the Ming dynasty, the Great Wall of China is a stunning architectural feat
Christ the redeemer stands 98 ft tall at Rio in Brazil
This lost city of the Incas was unknown world untill it's rediscovery in 1911
This is an archelogical site in Mexico majorly used for astronomical and ceremonial purposes
This ancient amphitheatre housed gladiatorial contests in Rome
Built by emperor Shah Jahan in the loving memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, Taj Mahal attract huge footfalls every day