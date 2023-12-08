SZA to Cillian Murphy: Most mispronounced words of 2023

Lifestyle
Pronouncing the volcano's name which means Smoking Hill in Nahuatl and may be difficult for people unfamiliar with the language. It is pronounced as Poh-poh-kah-teh-peh-til.
Saturn's sixth moon was discovered with a gigantic plume of water spurting from. The discovery implied that the planet could potentially support life. Pronounced: En-seh-luh-duhs.
SZA is the stage name of Solána Imani Rowe, a singer-songwriter who has had quite a year. Siz-uh is the correct pronunciation.
Klauea, the second volcano to make the list, was calm for three months until it exploded spectacularly in June. Pronounced: kil-uh-way-uh.
The most talked about film 'Oppenheimer' had the lead played by Cillian Murphy. His name is often wrongly pronounced. It is right pronunciation is Kil-ee-uhn.
The much-anticipated series finale of 'Succession' was based on Tom Wambsgans'. To assist in reinforcing the pronunciation, Woms-gans is pronounced as "women-gans."