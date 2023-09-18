Switzerland to Iceland: World's most peaceful countries

Lifestyle
Global Peace Index is released annually by 'Institute for Economics and Peace', Iceland retains the top spot with a score of 1.124, followed by Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand.
Iceland ranks high on the Global Peace Index due to its low crime rates, strong social support systems, and lack of military forces, its peaceful society, commitment to diplomacy
Denmark is known for its stable political environment, strong social welfare programs, and low crime rates. Its peaceful society reflects a culture of tolerance and cooperation
Ireland's peacefulness can be attributed to the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. The country promotes diplomacy
New Zealand has political stability, lacks military involvement in international conflicts. Its remote location and commitment to environmental sustainability is lauded
Austria benefits from its neutral foreign policy, low crime rates, and well-functioning government institutions. It's also a hub for international diplomacy
Portugal's peacefulness is linked to its political environment and a strong sense of community. Its historical emphasis on exploration and diplomacy continues to shape its society
Switzerland's commitment to neutrality, strong institutions, and armed neutrality has made it a symbol of peace