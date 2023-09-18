Lifestyle

Switzerland to Iceland: World's most peaceful countries

Global Peace Index

Global Peace Index is released annually by 'Institute for Economics and Peace', Iceland retains the top spot with a score of 1.124, followed by Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand.
 

Iceland

Iceland ranks high on the Global Peace Index due to its low crime rates, strong social support systems, and lack of military forces, its peaceful society, commitment to diplomacy

Denmark

Denmark is known for its stable political environment, strong social welfare programs, and low crime rates. Its peaceful society reflects a culture of tolerance and cooperation

Ireland

Ireland's peacefulness can be attributed to the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. The country promotes diplomacy

New Zealand

New Zealand has political stability, lacks military involvement in international conflicts. Its remote location and commitment to environmental sustainability is lauded

Austria

Austria benefits from its neutral foreign policy, low crime rates, and well-functioning government institutions. It's also a hub for international diplomacy

Portugal

Portugal's peacefulness is linked to its political environment and a strong sense of community. Its historical emphasis on exploration and diplomacy continues to shape its society

Switzerland

Switzerland's commitment to neutrality, strong institutions, and armed neutrality has made it a symbol of peace

