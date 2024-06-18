Lifestyle
Sustainable gastronomy refers to cuisine or the style of cooking that maximizes food usage and minimizes food waste
It is celebrated every year on 18th of June. It started from the year 2017
The FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization) collaborates with UNESCO to celebrate this day
This year's theme is 'More Taste, Less Waste'
WFF and FAO are partnering with Rome and select cities, collaborating with young chefs in local restaurants and bakeries to craft special menus
The day promotes food security, agricultural development along with sustainable food production
Food production is facing huge problems owing to population increase, rising hunger, malnutrition and adverse climate change that affects food production
According to FAO, 1/3rd of the food produced in the world is lost to wastage. Total loss due to food wastage is equivalent to $1 trillion annually