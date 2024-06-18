 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2024: Know date, themes, significance

Sustainable gastronomy refers to cuisine or the style of cooking that maximizes food usage and minimizes food waste

Date

It is celebrated every year on 18th of June. It started from the year 2017

Celebrated by which organization

The FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization) collaborates with UNESCO to celebrate this day

Theme of 2024

This year's theme is 'More Taste, Less Waste'

Way Forward

WFF and FAO are partnering with Rome and select cities, collaborating with young chefs in local restaurants and bakeries to craft special menus

Significance

The day promotes food security, agricultural development along with sustainable food production

Problems

Food production is facing huge problems owing to population increase, rising hunger, malnutrition and adverse climate change that affects food production

Shocking Fact

According to FAO, 1/3rd of the food produced in the world is lost to wastage. Total loss due to food wastage is equivalent to $1 trillion annually

