Sundarbans to Kahurangi: 7 largest National Parks in the World

Embark on a journey through nature's wonders! Join us in exploring the world's largest national parks, brimming with breathtaking landscapes and wildlife
Covers 972,000 sq km of remote Arctic wilderness, teeming with glaciers, fjords, and polar bears
Encompasses 53,320 sq km of Alaska's rugged terrain, boasting towering peaks, glaciers, and diverse wildlife
Spanning 4,520 sq km, it's New Zealand's second-largest park, featuring ancient forests, coastal landscapes, and the Heaphy Track
At 1,970 sq km, it's a wilderness haven in Swedish Lapland, home to Europe's last true wilderness with soaring peaks, glaciers, and vast valleys
Encompasses 79,320 sq km in Alaska, known for its expansive wetlands, river networks, and vital habitat for migratory birds
Spanning 10,000 sq km of mangrove forest, it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and critical habitat for Bengal tigers and diverse aquatic life
Together forming Kenya's largest park complex, covering 20,812 sq km, they offer iconic African savanna landscapes, wildlife, and cultural heritage sites