The Sultan of Brunei's Haircut Costs More Than 3 Cars

PM Modi embarked on a visit to Brunei on the morning of September 3rd. This is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The PM will meet the Sultan of Brunei

The Sultan of Brunei Possesses Immense Wealth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Brunei. It is a small country located near Indonesia. The Sultan here has immense wealth

Hassanal Bolkiah: Sultan of Brunei for 58 Years

The Sultan of Brunei's name is Hassanal Bolkiah Ibni Omar Ali Saifuddin. Hassanal has been the King of Brunei for the past 58 years

The Sultan of Brunei Was the World's Richest Man

Hassanal Bolkiah's wealth can be gauged from the fact that he was the richest person in the world until 1980

Hassanal Bolkiah's Net Worth Was 1.4 Lakh Crore in 2008

According to Forbes, Hassanal Bolkiah's total net worth in 2008 was 1.4 lakh crore rupees

The Sultan's Haircut Costs 16 Lakh Rupees

Hassanal Bolkiah spends $20,000, or 16.60 lakh rupees, every month to get his hair cut. 3 cars can be easily bought in this much money

The Sultan of Brunei Flies in His Barber

In fact, a barber is specially called from London to cut Hassanal Bolkiah's hair, who comes by chartered plane. This is the reason why his haircut costs so much

The Sultan of Brunei Lives in a 5000 Crore Palace

The palace where the Sultan of Brunei lives is named Istana Nurul Iman. The cost of this luxurious palace has been estimated at Rs 5000 crore

The Sultan's Palace: 1788 Rooms, Stables for 200 Horses

The grandeur of this palace can be gauged from the fact that there are 1788 rooms, 257 bathrooms and 5 large swimming pools. There is also a special stable for 200 horses

