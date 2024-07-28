Strawberry: 7 ways to include this delicious fruit in Breakfast table

Lifestyle
Strawberries are a delicious way to brighten up your morning routine. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, they add a burst of flavor and color to any breakfast
Blend strawberries with yogurt, banana, and a splash of orange juice for a refreshing smoothie. Add some spinach or protein powder for an extra health boost
Top your morning oatmeal with fresh strawberries, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of chia seeds for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast
Incorporate chopped strawberries into your pancake batter or use them as a topping with a dollop of whipped cream or maple syrup
Layer Greek yogurt with granola and sliced strawberries for a tasty parfait. Add some nuts or seeds for extra crunch
Spread almond butter or cream cheese on whole-grain toast and top with sliced strawberries. Sprinkle with a touch of cinnamon for added flavor
Bake strawberry muffins using fresh or frozen berries. They make for a convenient, grab-and-go breakfast option that’s both tasty and nutritious
Mix chia seeds with almond milk and let them soak overnight. In the morning, stir in fresh strawberries and a bit of honey for a delicious and filling breakfast