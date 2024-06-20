 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

STOP! Sprinkling salt over cooked food? 7 dangerous health issues

Sprinkling salt over cooked food

Most of us add salt to food because it tastes bland, but raw salt may cause health problems. 

Heath issues

The excess salt you sprinkle on your food is not easily absorbed by the body, creating an increase in systolic blood pressure levels.

Blood pressure

Those with high blood pressure should avoid this technique.

Heart disease

Eating too much salt can raise your blood pressure, increasing your risk of developing heart disease or having a stroke.

Health issues

This explains why persons with hypertension should consume extremely little or no salt at all. They are also more likely to suffer cardiovascular disorders.

Fluid retention

In some people, high salt causes fluid retention.

