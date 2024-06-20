STOP! Sprinkling salt over cooked food? 7 dangerous health issues

Lifestyle
Most of us add salt to food because it tastes bland, but raw salt may cause health problems.
The excess salt you sprinkle on your food is not easily absorbed by the body, creating an increase in systolic blood pressure levels.
Those with high blood pressure should avoid this technique.
Eating too much salt can raise your blood pressure, increasing your risk of developing heart disease or having a stroke.
This explains why persons with hypertension should consume extremely little or no salt at all. They are also more likely to suffer cardiovascular disorders.
In some people, high salt causes fluid retention.