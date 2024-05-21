Lifestyle

7 must-have houseplants for a fresh vibe

1. Monstera Deliciosa (Swiss Cheese Plant):

Known for its striking, perforated leaves,it is a trendy houseplant that adds a touch of the tropics to any room. It's relatively low-maintenance and thrives in  indirect light.

2. Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus Lyrata):

Features large, glossy leaves that make bold statement. This plant prefers bright, filtered light and a consistent watering schedule, making it a stunning focal point in any room.

3. Snake Plant (Sansevieria Trifasciata):

Known for its tall, upright leaves with striking green patterns. It’s extremely low-maintenance, tolerating low light and infrequent watering, making it perfect.

4. Pothos (Epipremnum Aureum):

Versatile and easy-to-grow plant with trailing vines that look beautiful in hanging baskets or draped over shelves. It thrives in a variety of conditions.

5. ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia):

Its glossy, dark green leaves add a touch of elegance to any space, and its ability to thrive in low light makes it suitable for any room in the house.

6. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum Comosum):

They are excellent for improving indoor air quality and thrive in indirect light, making them great for hanging baskets or pots.

7. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum):

Renowned for its graceful white flowers and glossy green leaves. It’s excellent at purifying the air and thrives in low to medium light, making it perfect for shaded corners.

