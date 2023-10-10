Lifestyle

Sesame to Neem: 7 oils that can repair dry skin

Dry, flaky skin is a common concern. Alongside body hydration, moisturizing is essential for skin nourishment. Discover 7 oils to nourish and repair dry skin.

Sesame Oil

Sesame oil is extracted from sesame seads. It helps in efficiently repairing and rejuvinating dry and flaky skin.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a popular choice to moisturise skin. It has fatty acids that help repair and soothe dry and cracked skin.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil has properties that mimic the natural oils of the skin, which makes it one of the best solution to rejuvenate and moisturise skin.

Argan Oil

Argan Oil is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids, which makes it an excellent moisturizer for dry and flaky skin.

Olive Oil

Packed with antioxidants as well as healthy fats olive oil is not just good for health but also helps in nourishing and hydrating dry skin.

Almond Oil

Almont oil has emollient properties which help to soothe and soften the dry and itchy skin.

Neem Oil

Neem has many medicinal properties. Its oil contains antibacterail and antifungal properties that helps to soothe dry and itchy skin.

