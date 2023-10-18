Lifestyle

Savoring the crunch: 7 delicious Indian dishes made with cashew

Cashew nuts, with their rich and creamy texture, have a special place in Indian cuisine. Here are 7 dishes that you can make with cashew nuts.

Image credits: Pexels

Shahi Paneer

This regal Indian curry combines soft paneer cubes with a rich and creamy tomato-cashew gravy, creating a dish fit for royalty.

Image credits: our own

Mushroom Methi Malai

Cashews complement the earthy flavors of mushrooms and the slightly bitter taste of fenugreek leaves in a creamy sauce.

Image credits: Freepik

Kaju Katli

 A sweet confection made from cashews and sugar, cut into diamond-shaped pieces, and often served during Indian celebrations.

Image credits: Getty

Cashew Paratha

These stuffed flatbreads are made with a filling of crushed cashews, spices, and herbs, providing a delightful crunch in every bite.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chicken Korma

In this classic Mughlai dish, cashews are the secret ingredient that imparts a velvety texture to the chicken and a mild, nutty undertone to the sauce.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Mango Cashew Smoothie

 Blend ripe mangoes, cashews, yogurt, and a touch of honey for a tropical, nutty, and refreshing drink.

Image credits: Pexels

Cashew Pulao

Create a simple yet flavorful rice dish with a generous helping of cashews, saffron, and aromatic spices to make any meal a special occasion.

Image credits: Pexels
