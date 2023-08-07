Samosa to Kachori: 7 tastiest snacks for munching on-the-go

Lifestyle
Explore a diverse array of Indian street snacks for on-the-go indulgence: Samosa to Kachori, these flavorful delights that embody the essence of Indian cuisine--by Amrita Ghosh
Offers a delightful blend of cottage cheese, spices, and chickpea flour batter. Deep-fried to perfection, these crispy fritters provide an option for those seeking a quick, snack
kanda bhaji is made by dipping onion rings in a seasoned chickpea flour batter and frying them until golden brown. Its crispy and makes it a go-to snack choice for busy individuals
It is a deep-fried pastry stuffed with fillings like spiced lentils, peas, etc. This snack boasts a crunchy texture, making it a favorite choice for quick bites
Is a spicy street food made from diced potatoes mixed with a medley of chutneys, and spices. Its easy portability make it a cherished companion for munching while on the move
Combines puffed rice, vegetables, chutneys, and spices. Its light yet satisfying nature makes it a popular choice for snacking while navigating a busy day
Consists of a spiced potato fritter enclosed in a bun. It is known for its irresistible taste and convenience, making it an ideal on-the-go snack for the bustling streets
Samosa is filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat. Its crispy outer layer encases a flavorful filling, making it a perfect on-the-go snack that satisfies cravings.