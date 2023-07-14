Lifestyle

Samarkand to Shakhrisabz: 5 places revealing Uzbekistan's heritage

Embark on a journey from Samarkand to Shakhrisabz, exploring Uzbekistan's cultural tapestry through iconic sites, ancient wonders, and historical treasures

Samarkhand

Discover the awe-inspiring Registan Square, Shah-i-Zinda, and Ulugh Beg Observatory in Samarkand, Uzbekistan's cultural gem

Bukhara

Step into Bukhara's UNESCO-listed old town, where ancient wonders like Ark Fortress and Po-i-Kalyan complex await, preserving Silk Road history
 

Tashkent

Experience the vibrant capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, with its intriguing Hast-Imam Complex and lively Chorsu Bazaar, blending tradition and modernity
 

Fergana Valley

Immerse yourself in the picturesque Fergana Valley, known for its lush landscapes, masterful crafts, and vibrant markets brimming with local culture
 

Shakhrisabz

Delve into the birthplace of Timur (Tamerlane) in Shakhrisabz, where the majestic Ak-Saray Palace and the Tomb of Timur take you back to the Timurid era.

