1 cup sabudana, 2 boiled potatoes, 2 tbsp singhara flour, sendha namak to taste, 1/2 tsp black pepper powder, 1/2 tsp cumin powder
1/2 cup paneer, 1/2 cup boiled vegetables, 1 tsp peanut powder, sendha namak to taste, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp green coriander (finely chopped).
Soak sabudana in water for 2-4 hours. Mash the sabudana well and add boiled potatoes, singhara flour, sendha namak, black pepper, and cumin powder to prepare a smooth dough.
Mix mashed paneer with finely chopped vegetables, peanut powder, sendha namak, black pepper, and green coriander.
Make small balls from the sabudana dough and gently roll them out by hand. Now add the stuffing, shape them into momos, and seal the edges well.
Steam the momos for 10-12 minutes or shallow fry in ghee until lightly crispy.
Serve the vrat sabudana momos with green coriander-mint chutney or yogurt and enjoy it during Shivratri fast.
Sabudana Momos Recipe: A Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide
