Sabudana Khichdi to Kuttu ki Puri: 6 popular Navratri snacks in India

Sabudana Khichdi is made from soaked sabudana, peanuts, potatoes, and spices. Here are six popular Navratri snacks in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Jeera

Simple yet flavorful, boiled and sautéed potatoes seasoned with cumin (jeera) are a quick and easy snack for Navratri.

Singhara Atta Halwa

Singhara ka Atta is main ingredient used to make a delicious and sweet halwa, often garnished with dry fruits.

Makhana Roast

Roasted makhana, seasoned with rock salt and ghee, makes for a crunchy and healthy snack during Navratri.

Sama Rice Pulao

Sama rice is used to prepare a pulao with ingredients like potatoes, peanuts, and spices.

Kuttu ki Puri

These deep-fried bread round puris are made from buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta).

