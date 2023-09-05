Rosogolla to Patisapta: 7 Bengali MUST try desserts

Lifestyle
Rosogolla to Patisapta are Bengali desserts that you must try when in Bengal. Any Bengali celebration is incomplete without the softness of Rosogolla and uniqueness of Patisapta
These crepes, coconut-jaggery-filled melts in the mouth. The creaminess of the filling is other-worldly
These simple Cottage cheese sweets with various flavours are often topped with garnishes
Rosogolla is a soft, spongy, and syrup-soaked Bengali dessert made from chhena (cottage cheese) balls, enjoyed for its sweet, melt-in-your-mouth goodness
Malpua is often served during festivals. It's a sweet, fried pancake made from a batter of flour, milk, sugar, and cardamom, then soaked in sugar syrup for a delightful treat
Chenna Murki is a delightful Indian sweet treat made by deep-frying paneer (chenna) cubes and coating them in a sugar syrup, resulting in a crispy, syrup-soaked dessert
Chom Chom, also known as Cham Cham, is a popular Bengali sweet. These oval-shaped, spongy, and milk-based sweets are made from freshly prepared chhena (cottage cheese) dough
Lobongo Lotika is a popular Bengali sweet pastry. It features a flaky, deep-fried outer layer filled with sweet khoya (condensed milk) and often garnished with a clove