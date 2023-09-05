Lifestyle

Rosogolla to Patisapta: 7 Bengali MUST try desserts

Rosogolla to Patisapta are Bengali desserts that you must try when in Bengal. Any Bengali celebration is incomplete without the softness of Rosogolla and uniqueness of Patisapta

Image credits: Instagram

Patisapta

These crepes, coconut-jaggery-filled melts in the mouth. The creaminess of the filling is other-worldly

Image credits: Instagram

Sondesh

These simple Cottage cheese sweets with various flavours are often topped with garnishes

Image credits: Instagram

Rosogolla

Rosogolla is a soft, spongy, and syrup-soaked Bengali dessert made from chhena (cottage cheese) balls, enjoyed for its sweet, melt-in-your-mouth goodness

Image credits: Getty

Malpua

Malpua is often served during festivals. It's a sweet, fried pancake made from a batter of flour, milk, sugar, and cardamom, then soaked in sugar syrup for a delightful treat

Image credits: Getty

Chana r Murki

Chenna Murki is a delightful Indian sweet treat made by deep-frying paneer (chenna) cubes and coating them in a sugar syrup, resulting in a crispy, syrup-soaked dessert

Image credits: Instagram

Chom Chom

Chom Chom, also known as Cham Cham, is a popular Bengali sweet. These oval-shaped, spongy, and milk-based sweets are made from freshly prepared chhena (cottage cheese) dough

Image credits: YouTube

Lobongo Lotika

Lobongo Lotika is a popular Bengali sweet pastry. It features a flaky, deep-fried outer layer filled with sweet khoya (condensed milk) and often garnished with a clove

Image credits: Instagram
