Rosemary to Aloe Vera: Medicinal plants you can easily grow at home

Rosemary is recognized for its potential cognitive benefits, including enhancing memory and concentration, making it a valuable herb for mental clarity.
Chamomile is popularly consumed in teas to support better sleep and address digestive issues, providing comfort and aiding relaxation.
Lavender is known for its calming effects, used to relieve anxiety and promote relaxation with its soothing aroma and therapeutic benefits.
Mint is effective for aiding digestion and serves as a natural remedy for nausea, offering relief and improving digestive health.
Renowned for its soothing gel, Aloe Vera is widely used in skincare to heal burns and soothe irritated skin.
Esteemed in Ayurveda, Basil (Tulsi) is celebrated for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that contribute to overall wellness.