Hibiscus flowers are a symbol of devotion and purity. Their vibrant red and pink colors are considered auspicious and are widely used in Ganesh Chaturthi decorations.
Known for their bright orange and yellow hues, signifying auspiciousness and happiness. Their vibrant colors make them a popular choice for garlands and flower arrangements.
The lotus symbolizes purity and enlightenment. Its serene beauty and cultural significance make it a revered flower for offering to deities, including Lord Ganesh.
Roses, particularly red ones, symbolize love and devotion. They are often used in floral garlands and arrangements offered to Lord Ganesh.
Jasmine flowers are known for their sweet fragrance, symbolizing purity and simplicity. Their delicate white petals are a favorite choice for decorating Lord Ganesh's idol.
Mogra, also known as Arabian jasmine, is prized for its enchanting fragrance and is often used in creating exquisite garlands for Lord Ganesh.
Carnations are associated with admiration and deep love. They come in various colors and are often included in floral arrangements to express reverence to Lord Ganesh.