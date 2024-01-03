Lifestyle

Rhododendron to Brahma Kamal: 7 Himalayan flowers to look out for

Embark on a Himalayan adventure, where nature's beauty unfolds. Encounter rare flowers like Brahma Kamal and Blue Poppies, a vibrant tapestry of the mystical mountains

Image credits: Getty

Brahma Kamal (Saussurea obvallata)

This is a rare and revered flower found at high altitudes. It is often considered sacred and is the state flower of Uttarakhand in India

Image credits: PEXEL

Himalayan Edelweiss (Leontopodium nivale)

Similar to the well-known European edelweiss, the Himalayan edelweiss is a small, white flower found in rocky alpine regions. It's a hardy and resilient plant

Image credits: PEXEL

Rhododendron

The Himalayan region is rich in various species of rhododendrons, you can find these colorful flowers in different shades like pink, red, and white. They bloom during the spring

Image credits: PEXEL

Cobra Lily (Arisaema)

Also known as the Himalayan Cobra Lily, these unique flowers have a hooded structure resembling a cobra. They are found in forested regions and bloom during the summer

Image credits: PEXEL

Primulas

The Himalayas are home to various species of primulas, also known as primroses. These flowers come in a range of colors and can be found in meadows and alpine regions

Image credits: PEXEL

Blue Poppy

The Himalayas are known for their stunning blue poppies, which can be found at high altitudes in areas like Bhutan, Tibet, and parts of India

Image credits: PEXEL

Himalayan Blue Poppy

This particular species of blue poppy is native to the eastern Himalayas. Its striking blue color makes it a sought-after and visually stunning flower

Image credits: PEXEL
Find Next One