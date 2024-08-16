Reduce cancer risk: Add these 8 cancer-fighting foods to your diet

Lifestyle
Red bell pepper contains vitamins A, C, and E, carotenoids, and antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of cancer.
Beetroot, which is rich in betalains, contains powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds.
Lycopene in tomatoes helps reduce the risk of various types of cancer, especially prostate cancer.
Strawberries contain nutrients that fight against cancer, as well as vitamin C, manganese, and ellagic acid.
Red apples, especially the quercetin, flavonoids, and polyphenols in their skin, can help reduce the risk of cancer.
Pomegranate, which contains polyphenols, helps reduce the risk of cancer.
Raspberries, rich in ellagic acid, contain anthocyanins and quercetin.
Cherries contain anthocyanins, cyanidin, and antioxidants that help prevent cancer.
Make changes to your diet only after consulting a healthcare professional or a nutritionist.