Reduce cancer risk: Add these 8 cancer-fighting foods to your diet

Red bell pepper

Red bell pepper contains vitamins A, C, and E, carotenoids, and antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of cancer.

Beetroot

Beetroot, which is rich in betalains, contains powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Tomato

Lycopene in tomatoes helps reduce the risk of various types of cancer, especially prostate cancer.

Strawberry

Strawberries contain nutrients that fight against cancer, as well as vitamin C, manganese, and ellagic acid.

Red apple

Red apples, especially the quercetin, flavonoids, and polyphenols in their skin, can help reduce the risk of cancer.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate, which contains polyphenols, helps reduce the risk of cancer.

Raspberry

Raspberries, rich in ellagic acid, contain anthocyanins and quercetin.

Cherry

Cherries contain anthocyanins, cyanidin, and antioxidants that help prevent cancer.

Be advised:

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a healthcare professional or a nutritionist.

