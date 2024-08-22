Lifestyle

Reduce blood pressure naturally: 7 tips to improve heart health

Let's see some of the ways to keep blood pressure under control.

Image credits: Getty

Reduce salt intake

Reduce sodium or salt content in food. This will help lower blood pressure and protect heart health.

Image credits: Getty

Potassium-rich foods

Eating potassium-rich foods like bananas, spinach, oranges, and sweet potatoes can help lower high blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Healthy foods

Include healthy foods like fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Image credits: Getty

Exercise

Regular exercise can also help control high blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Mental stress

Doing activities like yoga can help manage stress and lower blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Lose weight

Maintain a healthy body weight and adopt ways to reduce excess weight.

Image credits: Getty

Smoking, alcohol

Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also help lower blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One