Red to Pink: 7 beautiful colours of Roses

Red to Pink are 7 beautiful Roses that convey deep emotions and messages, from love to gratitude, each color holding a unique symbolism

Red Rose

Red roses are the symbol of love and passion. They convey deep emotions and are often given as an expression of romantic love and desire

Pink Rose

Pink roses come in various shades and represent different emotions. Light pink roses convey admiration and sympathy, while dark pink roses symbolize gratitude and appreciation

Yellow Rose

Yellow roses symbolize friendship, joy, and happiness. They are a great choice for expressing platonic love and appreciation for a friend

Orange Rose

Orange roses represent enthusiasm, desire, and fascination. They are a great choice for expressing admiration and attraction

Peach Rose

Peach roses represent gratitude and appreciation. They can also symbolize modesty or sympathy

Blue Rose

Blue roses are not naturally occurring in nature, so they often represent mystery, the unattainable, or a sense of the impossible

White Rose

White roses represent purity, innocence, and new beginnings. They are often used at weddings to symbolize the pure love between the couple

