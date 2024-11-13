Lifestyle

5 Side Effects of Excessive Raw Honey Consumption

Image credits: Getty

What is Raw Honey?

Raw honey is honey extracted directly from the beehive. It is used as a substitute for artificial sweeteners.

Image credits: Getty

Skin rashes and swelling

Honey can cause allergic reactions in some people, leading to skin rashes and swelling.

Image credits: Getty

Weight Gain

Raw honey is high in sugar and calories, which can lead to weight gain if consumed excessively.

Image credits: Getty

Risk of Infection

Never give honey to children under one year old as it can cause botulism infection.

Image credits: Getty

Elevated Blood Sugar

Despite having a low glycemic index, it can affect blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Tooth Decay

Excessive honey consumption can lead to tooth decay and affect gum health.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One