5 Side Effects of Excessive Raw Honey Consumption

Raw honey is honey extracted directly from the beehive. It is used as a substitute for artificial sweeteners.
Honey can cause allergic reactions in some people, leading to skin rashes and swelling.
Raw honey is high in sugar and calories, which can lead to weight gain if consumed excessively.
Never give honey to children under one year old as it can cause botulism infection.
Despite having a low glycemic index, it can affect blood sugar levels.
Excessive honey consumption can lead to tooth decay and affect gum health.