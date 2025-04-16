English

Raveena Tandon's Ethnic Suit Styles

lifestyle Apr 16 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
1. Embroidered Suit

Women over 50 can copy Raveena Tandon's looks to stay stylish. A heavily embroidered silk suit will enhance your appearance.

Image credits: instagram
2. Thread-Worked Suit

You can also style a thread-worked suit. Thread work looks great on off-white or any light-colored suit. You can also carry a heavily bordered dupatta with it.

Image credits: instagram
3. Fancy Suit

Fancy suits can be worn for festivals. This silk suit has a heavy zari yoke. Golden motifs adorn the kurta, and the bottom has a heavy border.

Image credits: instagram
4. Embroidered Suit

You can style an embroidered suit for daily use or office wear. This off-white suit features maroon and green floral embroidery. The dupatta is also embroidered.

Image credits: instagram
5. Zari Work Suit

Zari work suits are in high demand. Women prefer to wear them to weddings. This suit has a stunning zari yoke and fine dots all over.

Image credits: instagram
6. Printed Suit

Printed suits also offer a classy look. You can style different printed flared suits for the office. This will give you an elegant and sober look.

Image credits: instagram
7. Umbrella Suit

Umbrella-style suits are quite in demand. This yellow-golden kurta has light zari work on the neck. A contrasting salwar will look great with it.

Image credits: instagram

