Rasgulla to Gujiya-7 sweets to enjoy during Holi

Here are seven traditional sweets that are widely consumed during Holi.
Khoya or paneer dough is deep-fried till golden brown and steeped in a syrupy syrup flavoured with rose water, saffron, and cardamom to make gulab jamun.
Traditional Holi dessert gujiya resembles a deep-fried dumpling or pastry. Crimping the edges seals the sweetened khoya, dried fruits, and coconut filling.
Thandai is a refreshing drink made from a blend of milk, nuts, seeds, and spices. It's often prepared with a hint of rose water and is particularly popular during Holi.
Flour, milk, and sugar batter make malpua, a pancake-like treat. Sugar syrup is poured over crispy, golden-brown batter. Some cardamom-flavored malpuas are served warm.
Rasgulla is a soft, spongy Indian delicacy prepared with chenna (fresh cottage cheese) dough shaped into balls and fried in sugar syrup till light and airy.
A famous Indian delicacy, jalebi, is a deep-fried spiral-shaped dough steeped in sugar syrup. Jalebis are crunchy exterior, sweet interior, and somewhat acidic.
Peda is a semi-soft round sweet made from condensed milk with cardamom, and garnished with pistachios or almonds.