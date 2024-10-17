Radhika Apte's hair care tips: Essential ideas for women

Lifestyle
Bollywood actress Radhika Apte prefers home remedies over chemical products for hair and skincare.
Radhika revealed in a Vogue interview that she uses hibiscus to enhance her hair's beauty and restore its health.
Radhika Apte applies hibiscus gel to her scalp, a novel approach to hair care. Hibiscus gel is readily available online.
Create a hair mask with hibiscus and yogurt to soften dry, tangled hair. Apply for 30 minutes and then shampoo.
Grind 4-6 hibiscus flowers with 2 tsp fenugreek seeds. Apply the paste to hair roots for thicker hair.
Combine hibiscus and coconut oil for essential hair nourishment. This DIY mask helps reduce hair breakage.