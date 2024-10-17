Lifestyle

Radhika Apte's hair care tips: Essential ideas for women

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte prefers home remedies over chemical products for hair and skincare.

Hibiscus for Hair Care

Radhika revealed in a Vogue interview that she uses hibiscus to enhance her hair's beauty and restore its health.

Hibiscus Gel for Hair Nourishment

Radhika Apte applies hibiscus gel to her scalp, a novel approach to hair care. Hibiscus gel is readily available online.

Hibiscus and Yogurt Hair Mask

Create a hair mask with hibiscus and yogurt to soften dry, tangled hair. Apply for 30 minutes and then shampoo.

Hibiscus and Fenugreek Hair Mask

Grind 4-6 hibiscus flowers with 2 tsp fenugreek seeds. Apply the paste to hair roots for thicker hair.

Hibiscus and Coconut Oil

Combine hibiscus and coconut oil for essential hair nourishment. This DIY mask helps reduce hair breakage.

