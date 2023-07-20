Pulao to Khichdi: 6 popular Rice dishes in India

Lifestyle
Pulao is cooked in pot with rice and veggies, sometimes even with meat. Here are the 6 most popular rice dishes in India.
Tomato rice is a popular Indian dish in South India. Rice is cooked in a pressure cooker with spices, tomatoes, onions, herbs and served hot.
Made with pre-cooked rice, curd, and spices, it’s perfect for keeping your body cool during warm weather.
Rice is mixed with spices and flavoured with cumin. In Northern India, people eat Jeera Rice with dals or any curry dish.
The tasty flavour of lemon juice with an aroma of spices sates people's food cravings. Lemon Rice is a popular rice dish in South India.
Cooked in a pot by boiling rice and lentils, mostly Moong, you can easily make this on a lazy afternoon.