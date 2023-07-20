Lifestyle

Pulao to Khichdi: 6 popular Rice dishes in India

Pulao is cooked in pot with rice and veggies, sometimes even with meat. Here are the 6 most popular rice dishes in India.

Tomato Rice

Tomato rice is a popular Indian dish in South India. Rice is cooked in a pressure cooker with spices, tomatoes, onions, herbs and served hot.

Curd Rice

Made with pre-cooked rice, curd, and spices, it’s perfect for keeping your body cool during warm weather.

Jeera Rice

Rice is mixed with spices and flavoured with cumin. In Northern India, people eat Jeera Rice with dals or any curry dish.

Lemon Rice

The tasty flavour of lemon juice with an aroma of spices sates people's food cravings. Lemon Rice is a popular rice dish in South India.

Khichdi

Cooked in a pot by boiling rice and lentils, mostly Moong, you can easily make this on a lazy afternoon.

