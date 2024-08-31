Lifestyle

Procrastinating much? 8 tips to boost your productivity

What is Procrastination?

Procrastination feels like a paradox: you know what needs to be done but can't start. It's more than laziness—it's a deep-rooted psychological issue.

Instant Gratification Monkey

Your brain has an "Instant Gratification Monkey" that seeks immediate pleasure over long-term goals, often overpowering the Rational Decision Maker and causing procrastination.
 

Procrastinator's storyline

Procrastinators often believe they'll always struggle with deadlines. This negative belief system, or "Storyline," reinforces the habit of delaying important tasks.

Planning vs Doing

Procrastinators excel at planning but struggle with execution. They often make vague plans lacking actionable steps, leading to a daunting list of tasks with little progress.

Procrastination vs Laziness

Unlike laziness, procrastination involves choosing less important tasks over urgent ones. It's a battle between short-term comfort and long-term goals.

Start small

Break large tasks into smaller, manageable chunks. Starting with a small step helps build momentum and makes the task feel less overwhelming.

Make a plan

Create a detailed plan with specific deadlines for each task. This clarity helps you focus on what needs to be done and when, reducing procrastination.

Finish things

Focus on completing tasks that are nearly finished. Completing these tasks gives you a sense of achievement and prevents a pile of unfinished work.

Deal with distractions

Identify and remove distractions from your environment. Turn off notifications and create a dedicated workspace to enhance your focus and productivity.

