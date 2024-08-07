Lifestyle
Cross check details of cab and driver as given in your ride booking app. Mainly check the driver's name, cab's license plate among other details.
Use your ride app to share details of your journey with friends or family members. Most apps have this share option.
Use a GPS app to track your route. This can make you aware of the direction the cab is moving.
Buckle up, no matter how short the trip. It is the simplest and most effective way to stay safe in a taxi.
Make sure you keep your belongings safe, especially the valuables.
Keep your phone powered up and easily accessible throughout your journey, in case of emergencies or unexpected situations
Before you start your journey, ensure the child safety lock is disengaged, allowing you to exit the vehicle quickly and easily in case of an emergency.