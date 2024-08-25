Lifestyle

Pomegranates to Papayas: 7 fruits you MUST eat in during Monsoon

Monsoon demands extra care in diet to stay healthy. Including certain fruits can boost immunity. Here are 7 fruits that are essential to add to your monsoon diet

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, which help in boosting immunity and combating infections. Their high vitamin C content also aids in the production of white blood cells

Papaya

Papayas are excellent for digestion, help in preventing bloating, a common issue during monsoon. Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, papayas enhance skin health and improve immunity

Pear

Pears are hydrating and rich in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and helps in preventing constipation during the monsoon. They also have a high content of vitamin C

Banana

Bananas are a powerhouse of energy and are easy on the stomach, making them ideal for monsoon consumption. They are rich in potassium, which helps maintain electrolyte balance

Apple

Apples are rich in dietary fiber and vitamin C, both of which are essential for boosting immunity during monsoon. They also help in regulating blood sugar levels

Litchi

Lychees are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, minerals that help in boosting immunity and keeping the skin healthy during monsoon. They also have anti-inflammatory properties

Jamun Fruit

Jamun is a monsoon-special fruit that is rich in iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants. It helps in improving blood circulation, boosting immunity, and controlling blood sugar levels

