Poha to Upma: 7 quick and easy Indian breakfast options

Indian breakfast has a variety of options to try, but for when you are getting late, here are 7 breakfast options that can be prepared quickly and easily.

Image credits: Pexels

Poha

Poha is a popular Indian dish made with flattened rice, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions and green chilli. Adding peanuts is optional for a crunchy texture.

Image credits: Pexels

Besan Chilla

This is a besan(gram flour) pancake prepared with spices and vegetables. They cook up fast on a griddle.

Image credits: Instagram

Oats

Oats are easiest and quickest to make. Just cook them with milk and add sugar or honey to it. Top it with fruits to enhance flavours.

Image credits: FreePik

Egg Bhurji

This Indian version of scrambled eggs is made with eggs and finally chopped onions, tomatoes and green chilli. It can be prepared in 10-15 minutes.

Image credits: FreePik

Leftover Chapati Roll

Add leftover vegetables to leftover chapati and spread some chutney or ketchup on it. There! A tasty and quick breakfast is ready.

Image credits: FreePik

Egg Sandwich

Bread filled with scrambled eggs, topped with ketchup or chutney, is fairly quick to make when you are getting late.

Image credits: FreePik

Upma

Upma is savory semolina dish, prepared with vegetables, spices and nuts. It takes 15-20 minutes to get ready.

Image credits: Pexels
